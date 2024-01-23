Magee named dean of Career and Technical Education at Co-Lin

Dr. Sharolyn Magee, of Collins, has been named Copiah-Lincoln Community College dean of Career and Technical Education effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Magee has been employed in the Career-Technical division of the college since 2018, where she has served as assistant dean of Career and Technical Education. As assistant dean, she’s served as the work-based learning coordinator, appeals officer, interim director of adult education, assessment coordinator for national certifications, ACT residual testing administrator, and has served on curriculum re-write committees for over a dozen programs and on five successful re-accreditation committees. Dr. Magee has also served as a National Technical Honor Society advisor.

“Dr. Magee is truly passionate about career-technical education and supporting our students and faculty members here at Co-Lin,” said Dr. Dewayne Middleton, Co-Lin president. “I have no doubt that Dr. Magee will go above and beyond to ensure our students leave here ready to be excellent employees in the workforce.”

As dean, she will oversee all Career and Technical Education programs and faculty on all three Co-Lin campuses, as well as the Adult Education program on each campus. In addition, the dean recommends initiation or termination of Career-Tech programs for the college district, maintains strong partnerships between the Mississippi Community College Board and the Mississippi Department of Education, and is responsible for all annual assessments and reporting.

“Dr. Magee’s wealth of experience and expertise in career and technical education, coupled with her collaborative spirit in working with community partners, uniquely positions her as the ideal choice for the dean’s role,” said Jackie Martin, Co-Lin vice president of the Wesson Campus. “As a seasoned career-technical educator and administrator, she brings invaluable insights to foster an environment conducive to the success of our graduates. Her commitment to education is evident, especially in her recent role overseeing the adult education department. She is dedicated to the college and actively encourages all our students to achieve success.”

Dr. Magee earned a bachelor’s degree from Delta State University, a master’s degree in secondary education, a specialist degree in instructional leadership, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership, all from William Carey University. Dr. Magee is a member of the Association for Career & Technical Education, the Mississippi Association for Career and Technical Education Officers Association, and is a graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy and the Mississippi Community College Board Leadership Academy.