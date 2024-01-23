MORA opens registration for List of Life campaign

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) is launching a new public service campaign aimed at increasing the number of Mississippians on the organ donor registry, or, as the campaign is aptly titled “List of Life,” to meet the growing list of patients in need.

A new patient is added to the national transplant waiting list every 9 minutes, and an average of 17 people die each day awaiting a lifesaving transplant that never comes. One organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue donor can save or improve the lives of 75 recipients or more.

MORA received agency support for the campaign development through the Chamber Chevron Community Creative Collaboration program known as 5C, sponsored by Chevron’s Pascagoula refinery in Jackson County.

“With nearly 1,300 Mississippians and 100,000-plus Americans in need of an organ transplant to survive, it is imperative to raise awareness about the need for people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors to save more lives,” said Trisha Byrd, director of Community Relations and Services for MORA. “We are so grateful to Chevron for this assistance, and to all Mississippi media outlets for helping us create awareness for our List of Life.”

Add your name to the List of Life organ donor registry online in less than 2 minutes at registerme.org/listoflife.

For more information about the campaign, contact Byrd at 850-259-1232.