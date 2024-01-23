Robert (Bob) Freeman

Robert Hugh (Bob) Freeman, 84, of Hazlehurst, passed away at his home on Jan. 17, 2024. Bob was born Oct. 25, 1939, to James Ervin (Red) Freeman and Ella Lowe Freeman. Bob’s mom made sure her kids had a love for the piano. He started piano lessons at a young age and continued to play throughout most of his life. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School, where he played football, baseball, basketball, and ran track. Football was his favorite sport, with his position being halfback. He was a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. He attended Brigham Young University and Copiah-Lincoln Junior College.

Bob married Agnes Brady on April 14, 1961. They were later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Manti, Utah, temple for time and all eternity. They built their life and raised a family of five children in Hazlehurst. Bob loved his family more than anything. He was very involved in his kids’ lives attending school events and coaching his two boys. He worked hard to provide a living for them. Bob and Agnes loved to travel to Utah every year to visit family and sightsee. He loved to work in his garden and took pride in his produce. He also loved using his tractor and lawnmower to work on his five acres of property.

Bob was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. There is no question of Bob’s testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He taught through example as he dedicated his life to service in his church. He held numerous positions in his congregation, including branch president twice, as well as serving with Agnes as Baton Rouge temple ordinance workers. He and Agnes served as missionaries for their church and worked throughout the state assisting other missionaries.

Bob retired from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad after working for 42 years. Upon his father’s retirement in 1975, Bob assumed Freeman Electric Service. He was the building inspector for the City of Hazlehurst for 50-plus years. He also served in the National Guard at Fort McClelland, Ala.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Red and Ella Freeman; his beloved wife, Agnes; his brother, Jimmy Freeman; and son-in-law, Matt Henley.

Those left to cherish his memory are sisters, Kaye Woolstenhulme (Paul) and Beulah Woolstenhulme (Doc). Bob is survived by his five children, Gail Mitchell (Cory), Beth Henley, Susan Dalati (Sam), Andy Freeman (Dawn), and Jamie Freeman (Sandi). He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A service was held Jan. 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with burial at Red Star Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.