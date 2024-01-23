Taylor Jackson Wilson

Taylor Shianna Jackson Wilson, 26, of Wesson, passed away Jan. 10, 2024, peacefully at home. A service was held Jan. 16 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Bethel Cemetery.

Taylor was a loving mother, who loved life to the fullest. She had an unconditional love for everyone. Taylor was a blessing to everyone who met her. She could brighten every room with her beautiful smile and goofy laugh. Taylor is loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Taylor worked as a certified nursing aid and a dental assistant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Gage Wilson; sister, Sonya Christine Jackson; paternal grandmother, Annie Jackson; maternal grandfather, Dee Hemphill; and maternal grandfather, Ronnie Huggins.

She is survived by her precious children, Karter Lee Wilson and Lyla Kate Wilson; mother, Amie Christine Huggins Granger (Tex Granger); father, Craig Jackson; brothers, Lester Parker and Steven Broadwater; maternal grandmother, Patricia Hemphill; nieces, Sonya Grace Broadwater and Kinajah Brown; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.