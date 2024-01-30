Barbara Fisch, 98, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her residence Jan. 24, 2024. A memorial service was held Jan. 27 at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Barbara married the love of her life, Edward, at the age of 18 as WWII came to an end. He brought her from the Midwest to a new life in New York. She raised two children and at the age of 35 attended Brooklyn College earning a degree in English. She also earned a masters degree from SUNY New Paltz. She had a 20-year teaching career as well as holding an administrative position towards the end of her career. What she really loved was teaching and applying creativity to her lessons to bring the material to life for her students. Her passion was leading the debate team along with traveling with her students to Europe. In midlife, along with her husband, she started a community theater in Rhinebeck, N.Y., which grew to have its own building, and professional actors traveled from the city to participate. She moved to Mississippi to be near her daughter and watch her two grandsons grow up. She made many friends in the Crystal Springs area and loved her senior activities, especially the MacDowell Music Club and singing with the Baptist Church choir. To continue her theater passion, she started a group for young and old alike in Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mabel Price; husband, Edward Fisch; granddaughter, Laura Fisch; sister, Gloria Price; and brothers, Donald Price and Nedrick Price.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Susan Snyder (Rick); son, Clifford Fisch (Pat); grandchildren, Daniel Snyder, Jason Snyder, and Ellen Lepore (Lou); great-grandchildren, Mario Lepore and Giuliana Lepore; and sister, Jan Ward (Ralph).

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Toughest Kids at 123 East Georgetown St., Crystal Springs MS 39059 or online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mtkf/ or the Rhinebeck Theatre Society https://www.rhinebecktheatresociety.com/.