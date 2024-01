Caesar Renaux, of Georgetown, passed away Jan. 24, 2024. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Renaux; sons, Jimmy Scott and Glynn Scott; daughters, April Scott, Nita Scott, and Rita Scott Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Juanita Robicheaux; brother-in-law, Robi Robicheaux; and granddaughter, Kallie Robicheaux.