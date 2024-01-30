A memorial service for Charlotte McManus Allen was held Jan. 28, 2024, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, with burial in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Ms. Allen, 68, of Hazlehurst, died Jan. 20 at her residence. She was born Dec. 9, 1955, to Troy Lee McManus Sr. and Mona Carmen Nunnery Birdsong. She worked as a material expeditor in the construction industry. Ms. Allen had a love for music as well as being an avid outdoors person, enjoying hunting and fishing. Her favorite spot was at the Tombigbee River. She loved her family and friends, and took great pleasure in traveling. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Loydd and Lucy Lee Nunnery; paternal grandparents, R.J. and Ruby McManus; and brother, John Cooper “Johnny” McManus.

She is survived by her children, John Cooper Allen (Bethany) and Wendy Beach (Richie); six grandchildren, Mona Kay Allen, Skye Jennings (Eli), Makenzie Heard, Bronson Beach, Zachary OBrian Beach, Sawyer Beach Wood (Kyle); two great-grandchildren, Michael Douglas Wood and Amelia Layne Wood; brothers, Kendall McManus (Andrea), Troy Lee “Buddy” McManus II (Cindy); her companion, Chester Kelvin Clay; as well as other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1090 Shady Grove Road, Hazlehurst MS 39083.