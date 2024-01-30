Co-Lin to honor legendary women’s basketball coach Gwyn Young

Copiah-Lincoln Community College will honor legendary women’s basketball coach Gwyn Young at a reunion of his former players at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Thames Conference Center on the Wesson Campus. Young and his former players will be recognized during halftime of the women’s basketball game against Northeast Mississippi.

Young served as the head of the Co-Lin Wolves for 48 years, amassing a career record of 1,004-306 for a .766 winning percentage. He is the second winningest inactive women’s basketball coach in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Young set a career milestone of 1,000 wins on Jan. 12, 2023.

“We are thrilled to be able to honor Coach Young and his family,” said Co-Lin Athletic Director Bryan Nobile. “He has put Co-Lin women’s basketball program on the map.”

Young is a member of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the Copiah-Lincoln Sports Hall of Fame, and the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) Hall of Fame.

Young has won eight MACJC state titles, seven NJCAA Region 23 tournaments, and been runner-up 11 times. His teams have made six NJCAA National Tournament appearances with the 1989 team finishing a school-best fourth in the national tournament.

Young’s former players have signed with over 37 different colleges and universities in his career, with many former Lady Wolves going on to become coaches themselves.

Young was named Region XXIII Coach of the Year in 1989, 1993, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2010, and 2011, and MACJC and MAC Coach of the Year in 1993, 2001, 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2013. The Clarion-Ledger has also recognized him as Coach of the Year for Junior Colleges on numerous occasions, and the court in Mullen Gymnasium was named in his honor in 2011.

He also served as the men’s assistant coach from 1975-1978, where he helped lead the team to an MACJC State Championship in 1975-76 before becoming the head coach in 1978 for one season that finished 10-12 overall. Other coaching duties included the slow pitch softball team, which Young led to the 1988 MACJC State and NJCAA Region XXIII titles.

Young was a standout player for the Wolves. After graduating from Co-Lin, he attended Mississippi College, where he was team Most Valuable Player and a team captain. Young received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College and master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Young and his wife, Velesta, have two adult children, Lane and Jessica, and five grandchildren, Mailey Kate and Reece Young, Justin, Mary Gwyn, and Grant Hynum.

For more information on the Gwyn Young reunion, contact Julia Miller in the Co-Lin Alumni Office at 601-643-8498 or email julia.miller@colin.edu.