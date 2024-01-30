Derrel Granger

Derrel Chapman Granger Sr. 78, of Hazlehurst, passed away at his home on Jan. 26, 2024. Derrel was born on Jan. 18, 1946, to DM Granger and Wilma Granger, of Hazlehurst. He lived his entire life in Copiah County. He was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

He retired from Sanderson Farms and McCarty Farms to enjoy farming, hunting, and fishing. Two of his favorite pastimes were enjoying fishing on the Pearl River with his buddies and reminiscing about his years coaching football at Union Academy.

Preceding him in death were his parents, DM and Wilma Granger; his wife, Jimmie Dale; sister, Jewell Tisdale; brother-in-law, Woody Tisdale; and stepson, Ronnie Whittington.

He is survived by his son, Derrel Chapman Granger Jr. (Dee); stepson, Ricky Whittington (Rhonda); grandchildren, Drew Granger (Kayla), Spence Granger, Katie Patrick (Roy), and Hollie Berard (Lyle); four great-grandchildren, Jorie Granger, Emily Patrick, Taylor Berard, and Madisyn Berard; sister, Joyce Palmer (Jimmy); brother, Houston Granger (Regenia); as well as many nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be sent to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

A funeral service was held Jan. 29 at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.