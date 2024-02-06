Heather Alison Karcaka, of Wesson, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 28, 2024.

She was born on March 18, 1987, in Flowood. Heather loved dance and took ballet, tap, and dance at an early age. She also enjoyed sports of any kind. She played softball, soccer, and even pee-wee football. Heather attended Crystal Springs Public School and Copiah Academy, received her GED from Copiah-Lincoln Communty College, and went on to attend Hinds Community College.

Heather was raised at Highland Baptist Church, where she accepted Jesus and became a member in 1994.

She loved being involved in Sunday school, GA’s, Acteens, and youth group. She attended mission and youth camp each year. She loved being actively involved as a youth. After having a family of her own and moving to Wesson, life got busy; but when she could, she continued to come and was always eager to help out. Most recently, she was a faithful church and kitchen laundry volunteer, washing tablecloths and kitchen towels at all hours.

Heather got her start working in the food industry early on at the former Charlie’s Restaurant in Crystal Springs as a teenager. She went on to work at Western Sizzlin Steakhouse and eventually became manager of her own Applebee’s for several years as well as Sonic Drive In. She most recently loved working with her restaurant family at Shivers Creek Fish House of Crystal Springs.

Heather loved the Lord, her church, her family, especially her children; and she loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a loving, giving person, a devoted friend, often helping others when she did not have much herself.

Heather was preceded in death by her infant son, Mason Zattoni.

She is survived by her children, Victoria Leigh Berry, Kale Aiden Karcaka, and Haze Wylder Karcaka; parents, Douglas Franklin “Frank” McLendon and Mayme Elaine Knight McLendon; brothers, James Alton Moore (Pam) and Kelly Franklin McLendon; and nephew, Preston Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Van Fund or Activity Building Fund at Highland Baptist Church, 505 North Jackson St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

Heather’s family expresses their deepest gratitude to everyone for their calls, visits, food, flowers, gifts, as well as love and prayers during this difficult time. Special thanks goes to Highland Baptist Church.