Co-Lin holds ribbon cutting for new softball facility

Members of the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Board of Trustees, administration, athletic department, along with representatives from Paul Jackson and Son Construction, and Allred Stolarski Architecture of Ocean Springs cut the ribbon to officially open the newly-constructed press box/concession stand at the Lady Wolves softball field. The project is just another example of the college’s vision of excellence in all areas of campus and student-life at Co-Lin.

“We are thrilled to open this newly-renovated facility for the Lady Wolves softball program,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Dewayne Middleton. “Thank you to our board of trustees, our chairman Melton King, all our corporate sponsors, and our private donors who helped make this upgrade possible. This is a major step in moving our softball program and the college forward. We are excited to start the season at this impressive facility.”

The first floor of the 3,100 square foot building includes a concession stand, restrooms, coach’s office, laundry, and storage. The second floor houses the visitor and home media rooms, player lounge/meeting room, president’s/hospitality suite, and restrooms.

The $1 million project also includes 51 chairback seats, new bleachers that will seat 143, and a new backstop.

“The upgrades we’ve made to our softball facility are going to really increase the game day experience for our fans and community,” said Bryan Nobile, Co-Lin athletic director. “We are excited about the continued success of the Co-Lin Lady Wolves softball program and are ready to get the season started in just a few weeks.”

The softball facilities will also be used for camps and high school games.

The reigning NJCAA Division II National Champion Lady Wolves open their spring season on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Southeast Arkansas Community College in Pine Bluff, Ark. The home opener is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 27, a doubleheader against Baton Rouge Community College.