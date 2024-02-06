Nancy Miller

Myrtle “Nancy” Ross Miller, 88, of Crystal Springs, died on Jan. 29, 2024. She was one of 12 children born to Myrah Myrtle and Samuel Ross. She was a graduate of Puckett High School and received her degree from Hinds Community College. Nancy married the love of her life, Luther Burnis Miller, on April 24, 1956. They were married for 59 years in which they enjoyed long walks around their property and various trips across the country until Burnis’ death in 2015.

Nancy’s talents were many. After graduating from Hinds, she worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company until her daughter Carla was born. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, cook, and enjoyed playing the piano. Nancy was a long-time member of the Worldwide Church of God, where she served as librarian. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Nancy was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Burnis Miller; her parents, Myrah Myrtle Miley Ross and James Samuel Ross; brothers, Wallace Ross, Hugh Ross, Edgar Ross, John Ross; and sisters, Sarah Nell Blackwell and Mildred Goodman.

Those left to cherish her memory are Carla (Blake) Stephens, Brad (Jordan) Stephens, Brent (Kate) Stephens, and one great-granddaughter, Emily Catherine Stephens; and sisters, Betsy Woods, Jane Loy, Hassel Johns, Carrie Smith, and Charley Ann McMinn.

A graveside service was held Jan. 31 at Palestine Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.