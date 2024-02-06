Patricia Finley

Patricia Jo Walker Finley, of Crystal Springs, was called home to heaven on Jan. 27, 2024, at the age of 84. She was born Dec. 23, 1939, to Earl and Okla Walker.

She lived in Goldsby, Okla., and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Finley; brother, Martin Walker; and grandson, Brandon Cain.

She is survived by daughters, Sharon Buchanan, Barbara Lynn Finley, Janet Winters and spouse Mark; son, Bob Finley Jr. and spouse Carolyn; grandchildren, Josh Buchanan, Taylor Buchanan, Tiffany Raines and spouse Coty, Trey Austin, Saige Austin, Roy Denz and spouse Melanie, Matthew Denz and spouse Morgan, Austin Courtright, Jason Finley, Katie Chancellor and spouse Devin; and multiple great-grandchildren.

Patricia was an accomplished piano player and played in church for many years. She enjoyed baking, reading, crossword puzzles, and traveling with her husband. She learned to fly and obtained her pilot’s license. She spent Sundays watching football and was a big Mississippi State and Alabama fan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and cracking jokes.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by all her family.

A service was held Feb. 3 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.