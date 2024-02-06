Walter Ford Fennell, 75, of Hazlehurst, died Feb. 1, 2024, at his residence. He was born Nov. 22, 1948, to Charles Edwin Fennell and Ruth Draughn Fennell.

Mr. Fennell serviced his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Canadian National Railroad after 40 years, where he worked as an engineer.

Mr. Fennell was a faithful servant of The Lord Jesus Christ. He was diligent in reading through the Word of God twice each year. He was an active member of Bethel Temple Pentecostal Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was married to his sweetheart for 53 years. His family was his greatest accomplishment in life. He was an avid farmer and always gave the first of the crops to his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. Mr. Fennell will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest Fennell, Tommy Fennell, Carl Fennell; and sister, Linda Ann Broom.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda Fennell; children, Todd Fennell (Alicia), Bryan Fennell (Amy), Tera Simoneaux (Ronnie); three grandchildren, Abbey Fennell, Taylor Simoneaux, and Zachary Simoneaux. He is also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends, and his faith family at Bethel Temple.