William Tully Morrison, of Edinburg, died on Dec. 16, 2023, after a courageous fight with chronic illness. His memorial service was Dec. 28 at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage.

Tully was born in Crystal Springs in June 1951. He attended Crystal Springs Public Schools before transferring to Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee to complete his high school education. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and Omicron Delta Kappa honor society. While working for the Veterans Administration, he published research on sickle cell anemia. A true believer and deft musician, he worshiped on piano and keyboard at Pine Grove Church of God for two decades.

Tully is survived by his wife and companion of 50 years, Margie Mooney Morrison, of Edinburg; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Lacey Morrison, of Collinsville; daughter, Megan Morrison, of New Mexico; three adored grandchildren, Isabelle Morrison, Catherine Morrison, and Addison Morrison; sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Rev. Gene Horton, of Crystal Springs; and his two favorite cousins, Mary Dell McCoy and Adren McCoy, of Crystal Springs.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Amy Biggs, and his father, William Stout Morrison.