Crystal Springs native performs on Grammy-winning album

Longtime blues musician Bobby Rush won his third Grammy Award Sunday for the album “All My Love For You” in the Best Traditional Blues Album category.

Copiah County native Dexter Allen recorded, engineered, and performed guitar and bass on the album.

Allen was born in Crystal Springs, the son of musical Pastors Lee and Ruthie Allen. He was raised on a farm and began playing the bass guitar at the age of 12 for his father’s gospel group traveling around the central Mississippi area.

His sweet blend of blues, R&B, soul, and funk landed him a deal in 1995 when he teamed up with independent label Airtight Records to share his musical and writing talents. He caught the eye of blues legend Bobby Rush, who made him the lead guitarist in his worldwide touring band.

In 2014, Allen was signed to Rush’s label, Deep Rush Records.