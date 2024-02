Janet Carr Hockley, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her residence Feb. 6, 2024. A graveside service was held Feb. 8 at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Hockley, a native of Biloxi, grew up in Alaska. She loved working with people while being a beautician and enjoyed being around friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joan Carr.

She was survived by her husband, William Hockley.