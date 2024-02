Mary Ann Hurlbert Izard passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 8, 2024.

She is predeceased by her beloved sister, Betty Jane Hurlbert, and her husband, Bernell Izard.

She is survived by her daughter, Gaynelle Izard Peacock; her son, Hardy F. Izard; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her niece, Sallie W. Gladney; and her nephew, Carl H. Gladney.

Mrs. Izard was 94 years old.