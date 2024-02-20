Natural Science Museum to host Fossil Road Show March 2

Fossil enthusiasts are invited to pack up their rock and fossil discoveries and head to MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) for the 21st Annual Fossil Road Show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

“Bring your fossil discoveries to get expert opinions about their ages and identities from our team of scientists. Who knows what might turn up?” says museum Paleontology Curator George Phillips.

In addition to the Museum’s fossil collection, there will be displays from collectors and exhibitors, hands-on activities, “fossil digs,” and a scavenger hunt. The event is included with museum admission or Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation Membership.

Fossil Fun: Dig for fossils and participate in a fossil scavenger hunt. Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi will meet requirements for the Fossil Road Show patch.

Fossil Education and Guest Speaker: Jun Ebersole, curator of collections at the McWane Science Center, will discuss “Otodontid (Mega-toothed) Sharks in Alabama & Mississippi: The Evolution of Megalodon.” Plus, get updated on current research and news, and explore collector displays from schools, agencies, and organizations.

Explore the Museum’s Fossil Collection: Highlights include the teeth of some of the largest shark species that ever lived, a giant ground sloth, an articulated fossil horse foot, fossil corals, seashells, sand dollars, squid-like ammonites, and various other extinct organisms that once lived in Mississippi.

The Museum is located at 2148 Riverside Drive in Jackson. Museum admission is: $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-18, and $7 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. Visitors can get more details about the Museum and plan their museum adventure at www.mdwfp.com/museum or by calling 601-576-6000.