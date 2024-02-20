Registration open for free cancer screenings for qualifying women

Registration is now open for the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute’s See, Test and Treat event where free cervical, breast, and oral cancer screenings will be offered for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women.

The Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation are hosting the event from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at the Institute’s outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall. The annual See, Test and Treat program seeks to lower deaths from these cancers and provide health education to participants.

Cancer screenings and education will include an age-appropriate mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and oral cancer screenings for all. Participants will receive prompt results to ensure timely follow-up.

Clinicians will be on site to discuss any findings or to answer questions regarding follow-up care.

Call 601-815-3572 or go to https://secureforms.umc.edu/forms/See-Test-Treat-Screening.aspx to determine eligibility and to set up an appointment. For more information, visit https://foundation.cap.org/get-involved/see-test-treat-program/.