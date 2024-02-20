Robert Gerald Bryant

Robert Gerald “Jerry” Bryant, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2024, with loved ones at his home. Born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Crystal Springs to Creel and Florence Bryant, Jerry embodied the values of hard work, dedication, and lifelong friendships instilled in him from humble beginnings. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School and pursued higher education at Millsaps College, the University of Mississippi, and ultimately graduated from Samford University, School of Pharmacy.

In 1961, Jerry began his career as a registered pharmacist at Walgreens Drugs in downtown Jackson. Shortly after, he purchased Raymond Drug Store, where he served the Raymond community for decades.

Beyond his professional life, Jerry was a talented musician, proficient in several instruments, and a passionate pilot who enjoyed flying with friends for Wednesday afternoon lunches. He also had a love for motorcycles.

A faithful member of Mr. French’s Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, Jerry was known for his quick wit and warm personality, endearingly earning him the nickname “Bear” among friends.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Cathryn Collins Bryant; his daughter, Susan Bryant (Andy) Day, of Raymond; his son, Baker (Valerie) Bryant, of Byram; his stepdaughter, Cathy (Mo) Ghaffarian, of Madison; his stepsons, David (Dana) Lord, of Crystal Springs; John (Deb) Lord, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Mark (Bari) Lord, of Madison. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family expresses gratitude to Jerry and Cathryn’s caregivers, Jonnie Hollins, Consuela Denson-Taylor, and Minnie Pearl Cooper, for their love and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Raymond in honor of Jerry.

Jerry Bryant’s life was a testament to hard work, family, and the enduring power of friendship. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.