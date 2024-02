Antraiz Tramon White, 31, passed away Feb. 9, 2024. A service was held Feb. 17 at Antioch M.B. Church. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his children, Maci Sanders, Antraiz White Jr., and Azari White; parents, Donald and Juanita Harris; father, Bobby Martin; and siblings, Lateisha White, Chris Harris, Reginald Harris, Johkerius Joiner, Ta’keida Spencer, Deonterrio Martin, Issac Reed, Aaliyah Reed, and Bobby Martin Jr.