Our dear mother, Debbie Sue Smith (Priest), sadly passed away on Feb. 19, 2024. She was 65. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She was also a wonderful wife and amazing sister. She had many friends and was well loved in the lives of many people.

She was a well-loved member of the community in Crystal Springs. She earned her wings peacefully in her sleep.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley Priest, and her son, Rodney Joe Smith Jr. (Buster).

Surviving are her husband, Rodney Joe Smith; daughter, Jennifer James; son, Darrell Smith; her grandchildren, Bradley James, Travis James, Ethan Smith, and Chloe Smith; brother, Tony Priest; sisters, Theresa Grigsby, Peggy Smith, Tammy Girault, Bonnie LeGear, and Patty Knight.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with family and close friends.

She was a loving mother, wife, and sister. She will be missed dearly.