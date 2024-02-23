Mark Hebert, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 21, 2024. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, at Springs of Praise. The service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Springs of Praise, with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Hebert loved to listen to the blues. He liked to fish and play guitar. He enjoyed playing cards, hanging out with his work friends, and being outdoors. Mr. Hebert was a member of SGIA/PDAA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dewanna Mier; father, Wilson Hebert; mother-in-law, Doris Malone; and brother-in-law, Marty Malone.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hebert; daughter, Ashley Boyles (Ryan); son, Justin Odom (Victoria); like-daughter, Presley Malone; like-son, Caron Malone; grandchildren, Kylie Hunt, Gage Grimmer, Kaden Treme, Easton Hunt, Paker Boyles, and Brayden Hooks; sisters, JoAnn Miller, Donna Chance Cooper, Pamela Hebert, and Paula Adams; brother, Christopher Mier (Trisha); and many nieces and nephews.