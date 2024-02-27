CCMC seeks input from public

Copiah County Medical Center is working on a community health needs assessment through an online survey.

The focus of this effort is to learn of the good things in our community as well as concerns; understand perceptions and attitudes about the health of the community and hear suggestions for improvement; and learn more about how local health services are used by you and other residents.

The survey asks questions about local services, quality of life, and issues impacting the health and well-being of the community. Participation in the survey is anonymous.

Please go to the following link to complete the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QXKGPRF.

If you have questions about the survey, please contact Kristi Carney at kcarney@copiahhealth.org.

All area community residents and business leaders are encouraged to participate.