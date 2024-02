James Edward Minter Sr., 76, passed away Feb. 17, 2024. A service was held Feb. 24 at Salem M.B. Church, with burial at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Minter; children, James Minter Jr., Donald L. Minter, Cornelius Minter, and Kelandria Smith; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and adopted daughter, Ronerica Bailey.