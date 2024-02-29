Kenneth Hugh “Ken” Frazier, 86, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 27, 2024. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Ken was born on Aug. 16, 1937, in Jackson, where he grew up and was in the first graduating class of Provine High School in 1956. Not long after graduation, he got a job with the Illinois Central Railroad where he learned Morse code as a student agent operator. This served him well when he joined the Army Reserves in the early 1960s. After his commitment to the armed services was complete and while still employed by the railroad, he moved to Baton Rouge, La. In 1967, at the age of 30, he decided to enroll as a full time freshman at Louisiana State University. Thus began his long-held love for all things LSU, especially Tiger football. After earning his degree in 1971, he took a job as personnel director of the Mississippi Forestry Commission and moved back to Jackson. Later on, he became the executive director of the State Employees Association of Mississippi, where he fought for the rights of state employees. Years later, he – ironically once again – became the personnel director for the Mississippi Forestry Commission, from which he retired in 2005.

He spent his retirement years in Wesson, where he rediscovered his enjoyment of golf. Most beautiful days you could find him on the course playing a round and “shooting the breeze” with the guys. He had a love for people and animals, and a generous heart for both. To know him was to love him. He will be missed immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father, Gloomer Isaiah Frazier, and mother, Margaret Wells Frazier; and sister, Pauline Frazier Brock.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn McPherson Frazier; daughter, Rhonda Frazier Kraatz; son-in-law Bert Kraatz; and grandsons, Kyle Kraatz and Carson Kraatz.

Much love and gratitude to Brandon and Lynn Crawford.