Public invited to give input on transportation safety plan; outreach activity set for March 2 in Crystal Springs

The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) will conduct outreach activities within its seven-county region to gather feedback from citizens as CMPDD continues to draft the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan, a plan to identify challenges and solutions that help make roadways safer for everyone.

In this second round of public outreach, transportation officials will be available at various locations throughout the region to receive comments on top focus areas as well as systemwide behavior trends impacting safety.

Citizens are invited to provide input from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, in downtown Crystal Springs at The Packing Shed on East Railroad Avenue.

Citizens are also invited to provide comments by taking a five-minute survey online at www.cmpdd.org/transportation/safety-action-plan-ss4a/ beginning March 2, according to Lesley Callender, CMPDD’s senior transportation planner.

Callender says the goal is to improve roadway safety by significantly reducing or eliminating fatalities and serious injuries through safety action plan development and project implementation that focuses on all users. This includes pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit users, and motorists.

Through the first round of public outreach conducted in late 2023, the Safety Action Plan identified community priorities on a wide array of risk factors related to transportation fatalities and injuries. The public will now have an opportunity to provide input on specific locations and strategies identified to address safety concerns.

This SS4A Safety Action Plan is funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Once completed, the plan will allow local jurisdictions to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.

To learn more about the SS4A Safety Action Plan, visit www.cmpdd.org/transportation/safety-action-plan-ss4a/.