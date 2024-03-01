Tammy Bridges

Tammy June Lyons Bridges, of Crystal Springs, died Feb. 27, 2024, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson, after an extended illness. Visitation will be 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3, at Gallman Baptist Church. The service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Gallman Baptist Church, with a graveside service at 5 at Tangipahoa Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Tammy was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Hazlehurst. She and her beloved husband, Reggie, were married May 28, 1983.

She graduated from Crystal Springs Consolidated School and later received her Bachelor of Science degree in English education from Mississippi College, Clinton. She taught in numerous private and public schools in Mississippi and Louisiana for over 25 years.

Tammy and Reggie served together in many churches where Tammy was known and loved for her excellence in sharing the history of hymns, presenting children’s sermons, and Bible teaching. Her son called her the “best children’s sermon presenter in the world.” She has articles published in several magazines, enjoyed watercolor painting, and keeping in touch with friends with her writing of cards and notes.

She was predeceased by her father, Johnny Lyon; brother, John David Lyon; and her first child.

She is survived by her husband, Reggie Bridges; son, Benjamin (Ashley), of Colorado; grandchildren, Addie, Breland, and Cecily; mother, June Lyon; and nephew, Aaron Lyon.