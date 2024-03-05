Wesson Attendance Center announces Hall of Fame inductees

Wesson Attendance Center faculty and staff select students each year to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. Inductees are chosen based on four criteria – leadership, academics, character, and school participation. Each year, 5% of the senior class are selected to receive this highest honor.

This year, three students were chosen for Hall of Fame. Inductees for the Class of 2024 are Aidan Ameer Brice, Mallory Elise Sanders, and Julianna Rose Wilson.

Brice is the son of Cory and Tomeka Brice. He was chosen as Mr. Wesson, is an honor roll student, has received numerous academic and Cobra awards, and has received the Most Helpful award. Brice has received the best section award in band, best defensive player award in basketball, Mr. Hustle award, Most Valuable athlete in track, and best male distant runner award. He is a member of the cross country, basketball, track, and robotics teams. He is also a member of Senior Beta Club and the Cobra Band. Brice is a member of St. Peter Rock Church, where he serves as an active choir member. His college choice is undecided at this time, but Brice plans to study neuroscience and run cross country and track on the collegiate level.

Sanders is the daughter of Mark and Misty Sanders. She is an honor roll student and has received outstanding achievement academic awards in various subjects throughout her school career. She has received All-Region, Best Defensive Player and Best Offensive Player awards in fastpitch softball, and has received the coach’s award in soccer. Sanders is a member of the Senior Beta Club, ACT Gold Club, and the varsity softball, soccer, and volleyball teams. She is an active member of Little Bahala Baptist Church, where she serves as a youth representative. She is a Vacation Bible School volunteer and has served on mission trips to both Guatemala and Ecuador. Sanders plans to continue her softball and academic career at Longwood University, where she plans to major in kinesiology with administration and leadership in sport and exercise concentration. She has hopes of becoming an athletic director.

Wilson is the daughter of Albert and Deona Wilson. She was chosen as Miss Wesson, Senior Class president, Most Popular in Senior Who’s Who, and STAR Student. She has received numerous highest average awards in courses throughout her school career and is a Superintendent’s Honor Roll scholar. Wilson has won numerous athletic awards while being a member of the varsity softball, volleyball, soccer, and golf teams. She is also a member of the Senior Beta Club and the Gold ACT Club. Wilson is involved in Reach One, was selected to attend Girls State, and has volunteered for community service projects, including Mt. Zion Church food drive, Operation Christmas Child, and the Woodmen Life Cemetery cleanup project. She plans to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College then transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to major in nursing in hopes of becoming a psych nurse.