Pesticide disposal and tire collection event scheduled for March 12

Mississippi area farmers with waste agricultural pesticides are invited to take part in a waste pesticide disposal event. The upcoming collection day will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, at the parking lot across the street from 1513 Levee Street in Vicksburg, which is approximately three and one-half miles west of the Interstate 20 and Highway 61/27 interchange.

The one-time event offers farmers a no-cost, environmentally safe way to dispose of leftover pesticide products through a licensed contractor, according to Shelby Bearden with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. There will be a contractor on site accepting agricultural waste products. Waste tires from the farm will also be accepted for recycling at this event. Farmers may drop off up to 10 automobile/light truck-sized tires and up to two tractor-sized tires for recycling. If a farmer has additional tires over this limit, the farmer may use the local county drop-off site for the county in which they reside.

To take part, farmers should bring their agricultural waste pesticides and waste tires to the collection site at the event. No drop-offs before or after the designated times are allowed and doing so could constitute illegal dumping. On the day of the event, participants will pull into the parking lot, and workers on-site will unload the chemicals.

There is no charge to Mississippi farmers and private landowners, but participants are responsible for safely transporting waste pesticides and tires to the collection site. Waste pesticides include leftover, canceled, or otherwise unusable products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. No rinsate or pesticides in bulk containers larger than 55-gallon drums will be collected.

A licensed hazardous waste contractor will be on hand at the collection site and will collect, analyze, and dispose of or recycle the products out of state according to environmental laws and regulations.

The program is coordinated by the Mississippi State University Extension Service with funds made available through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. For more information, please contact the Warren County Extension Service office at 601-636-5442.