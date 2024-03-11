Jeffery Wayne Hill, 67, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 8, 2024, at his residence. He was born in West Memphis, Ark., on Oct. 7, 1956.

Mr. Hill served his country in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He worked in the chicken plant business for over 40 years. He had been with Peco Foods in Canton for over 20 years. Mr. Hill cherished all his co-workers at Peco Foods and considered them family. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying working on his cattle farm as well as going hunting or fishing.

Family was extremely important to him, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was loyal, hardworking, kind, and compassionate, and would go without making sure others had what they needed. Jeffery was a loving husband, the best father, and a true and honest friend. He lived by the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fi,” meaning “always faithful.”

He was preceded in death by his father, James Earl White; mother, Joyce Willekens; and sister, Teresa Callahan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Matilde Hill; his children, Tony Hill (Taylor), Hannah Shores (Joel), Jayson Rios, and Amy Hill; three grandchildren, Brody Keen, Kylie Keen, and Molly Grace Shores; and brothers, Jimmy Hill, Marshall Hill, and Keith Hill. He is also survived by other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.