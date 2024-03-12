100 YEARS AGO THIS MONTH: Historical events from March 2024

The month of March has been home to many historical events over the years. Here’s a look at some that helped to shape the world in March 1924.

For the first time since 1636, public vehicles, such as taxi cabs, were allowed into Hyde Park in London beginning March 1. For nearly 300 years, the park had been reserved for private carriages.

On March 3, the Turkish National Assembly formally ended the Ottoman Caliphate, which had operated for more than 400 years. In a corresponding move, Abdulmejid II, who was elected Caliph in November 1923, was formally deposed at 2 a.m. on March 4.

The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team ends its season with a 26-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 4. The Tar Heels’ victory secured a perfect 26-0 record for the season.

The site of Tutankamun’s tomb was formally opened by Egyptian Prime Minister Saad Zaghloul on March 6. The opening attracted a large crowd and ultimately turned into an anti-British demonstration upon the arrival of the British High Commissioner, Field Marshal Allenby.

Nikola Tesla announced he had perfected a system of transmitting power without wires on March 8.

The United States Supreme court issued a ruling on March 10 that upheld a New York state statute banning late-night working for women.

On March 11, cabaret singer Belva Gaertner was arrested for the murder of her lover, Walter Law, in Chicago. Law was found dead from a bullet wound in Gaertner’s car, though Gaertner was later acquitted of the murder. The incident inspired both the 1926 Broadway play “Chicago” and the 1975 musical of the same name.

The opening session of the first-ever Egyptian constitutional parliament was opened by King Fuad I on March 15.

Winston Churchill lost the Westminster Abbey by-election by 43 votes to Otho Nicholson on March 19. The results came when Churchill requested a recount after initially losing by just 33 votes.

The Eugenical Sterilization Act went into effect in Virginia on March 20. The act provided for the sterilization of individuals in mental institutions.

Edward G. Leffler introduced the first modern mutual fund on March 21. The Massachusetts Investors Trust allowed investors to withdraw their account money at any time.

Benito Mussolini presided over a Fascist parade in Rome on March 23. Mussolini used his speech as a chance to campaign for the coming general election.

The Greek Parliament voted to depose King George II on March 25. A public referendum for the issue was set for April 13.

French Prime Minister Raymond Poincaré abruptly resigned after his government suffered a surprising defeat on March 26. In a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, Poincaré and his government were defeated 271 to 264, all while the Prime Minister was not even present. Poincaré accepted President Alexandre Millerand’s request to form a new government on March 27.

United States Attorney General Harry M. Daugherty resigned over the Teapot Dome Scandal on March 28. The Teapot Dome Scandal was a bribery scandal that enveloped the administration of U.S. President Warren G. Harding, and since 1924 has often been cited when new issues affecting the office of the president, such as Watergate, have surfaced.