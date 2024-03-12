Camp Kamassa awarded grant

Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced that during its most recent public meeting, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees announced its selection of grants totaling more than $14.5 million for 33 conservation and outdoor recreation projects. This initial allocation of funding will be matched with nearly $30 million from other sources.

“This is another round of great projects,” said Reeves. “The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is making an incredibly positive impact on our state. We’ll continue to do everything we can to preserve our state’s natural beauty for the next generation of Mississippians.”

The competitive grants chosen include a range of projects that meet the goals of improving our state’s parks and outdoor recreation trails, improving access to public waters and lands, and preserving, enhancing, and restoring native wildlife and fish resources and their critical habitats across Mississippi. These investments will strengthen communities around the state and enhance our state’s $8 billion outdoor recreation economy, which supports more than 79,000 jobs.

Camp Kamassa was awarded $200,000 for its outdoor recreation field and nature observation area. The camp, operated by the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation in Crystal Springs, is Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.

Mississippi has limited recreational and developmental opportunities for those with disabilities. There is no other barrier-free, fully-accessible facility like Camp Kamassa in Mississippi.

Funding will be used to construct an outdoor recreational field and a nature observation area. The recreational field will offer campers a spacious place for accessible outdoor play, sports, wildlife observation, and educational activities. The nature observation area will offer a location for wildlife observation, star gazing, campfires, outdoor educational activities, and primitive camping.

Funds will also be used to plant hardwoods near both project sites to enhance the natural environment, provide shade, and reintroduce trees native to Mississippi.

The fund was created and funded by the Legislature and later signed into law by Reeves in 2022. The Legislature’s first round of $10M in funding was allocated last year. This most recent funding will utilize the Legislature’s appropriation of $15M in 2023. The board, appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor, oversees project selection and disbursement of funding.

Ed Penny, president of Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Coalition, said, “We are grateful that the Legislature has built on its support the trust fund the last two years, and we are even more thrilled to see the board allocate the funding for projects around the state. The program is beginning to build momentum now.”

Fund Chair Van Ray, of Yazoo City, says, “Our board is pleased to have the opportunity to provide communities with funding to promote nature-based outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation throughout the state. We continue to receive some great project proposals from all regions of the state.”

Ricky Flynt, fund executive director said, “The demand for funding is obvious. We received 70 project applications from communities and organizations from all regions of the state. Some of those projects have statewide benefits. The diversity of project proposals is impressive and help the [fund] board of trustees meet the goals of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.”

Bill Kinkade, chairman of the House Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Committee, said, “This program, in its second year of inception, has proven to be a wonderful resource for the state of Mississippi, and the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives should be applauded for their leadership and vision. We thank all our coalition members for their invaluable input.”

Neil S. Whaley, chairman of the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries, and Park Committee, said, “The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund continues to invest in the future of outdoor recreation and conservation efforts in our state. From state park lake restoration efforts, Mississippi wild turkey initiatives, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks shooting sports programs at schools, Camp Kamassa, and countless other projects, this program lays the groundwork to solidify Mississippi as the outdoor capital and preserve that legacy for future Mississippians.”