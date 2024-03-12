DAR seeking local Vietnam veterans to honor

By Tricia Nelson

The Copiah Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking local Vietnam veterans to honor during an upcoming ceremony. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 28, on the lawn in front of the Copiah County Courthouse to honor both living and deceased local Vietnam veterans.

The guest speaker will be Major Rachel Wilson, an assistant judge advocate presently assigned to the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 172d Airlift Wing, Thompson Field, in Jackson. She is also the executive director of the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance.

If anyone knows a local Vietnam veteran who would like to be honored, please contact DAR Regent Dr. Linda Channell at 601-940-7130 or program coordinator Marsha Pickard at 601-946-4249.