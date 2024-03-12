Lottery’s fiscal year-to-date transfer exceeds $80 million

With the Mississippi Lottery’s February transfer of $10,214,775.49, the total fiscal year-to-date transfer to the state reached $84,969,094.63.

As the Lottery Law stipulates, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, while all funds over that amount go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

February’s transfer marks the first month where money will flow to the Education Enhancement Fund in the amount of $4,969,094.63. For the remainder of the fiscal year which ends on June 30, all lottery transfer proceeds will be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.