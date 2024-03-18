Joan Ellen Dear, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 14, 2024, at Copiah County Medical Center. A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. until noon, March 30, at Hopewell Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Dear, a native of Rolling Fork, was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she loved all her church family and helped raise all the kids in the Hopewell community. She loved reading, cooking, and shopping for knick-knacks, especially angels; but most of all, she loved being a homemaker and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bracie L. Kelly and Johnnie Mae Morgan Kelly, and brothers, Thomas Kelly and Ray Kelly.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lynn Lay (Tom); son, Billy Traxler Jr. (Christy); grandchildren, Ginia Eady Hollis (Brock), Jamie Eady Kees (James), Courtney Traxler Worthy (Drew), and Ryan Traxler (Anna); great-grandchildren, Langston Hollis, Windham Hollis, Eady Claire Hollis, Wyatt Kees, Taylor Grace Traxler, Parker Hudson, Hadlee Worthy and Jaxson Traxler; brother, Richard Kelly; and sister, Billie Ruth Sullivan.