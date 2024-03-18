Johnny Campbell, 77, passed away on March 15, 2024, at the VA Nursing Home in Collins after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Johnny was born on Oct. 23, 1946, in Crystal Springs. He grew up there and knew everybody.

He graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1964. He played on the baseball team at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before majoring in physical education at the University of Southern Mississippi. Johnny joined the Marine Corps on Jan. 13, 1969, and he served for four years. He retired after a 41-year career with the United States Postal Service. After his retirement from the postal service, Johnny worked at Copiah Academy for a few years, where he forged lasting friendships with the faculty and students.

Johnny’s biggest passions in life were fishing and duck hunting. He loved to teach people how to fish. After a big catch, he would filet and give away his fish to people around the community. Johnny married later in life, when he found someone who could match his love for fishing. Johnny loved the LSU Tigers, and he loved taking others to watch them play. He also loved watching his nephew, Brock, playing sports and growing up.

Johnny was a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. Everyone who knew Johnny will always remember the beaming smile he so often displayed while spending time with friends and family, fishing on the lake, or watching his beloved LSU Tigers.

Johnny married Darlene Jordan on March 2, 2012. Darlene came with a ready-made family. Johnny loved all of them, and he especially enjoyed having the grandchildren around. Johnny was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs, and he loved his Sunday school class there. He later moved his membership to County Line Baptist Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Runt and Minnie Campbell, and mother- and father-in-law, James and Norma Welch.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Campbell; brother, Tony Campbell (Sandy); sister, Annie Laura Campbell; nephew, Brock Campbell (Maidee Parker); stepchildren, Wendy Palato, Mandy Jones (Jason), and Kelly Jordan (Kristian); grandchildren, Dusty Phillips, Brennan Thomas, Brooke James (Collin), Laney Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Syal Gonzalez, Cullen Jordan, and Linley Jo Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jace and Koen James; great-nephews, Will and Parker Campbell; and great-niece, Mary Lily Campbell.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., with the memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Donations may be made online at michaeljfox.org.