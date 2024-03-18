Phyllis Harkins

Phyllis Juanita Harkins, 64, of Richland, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2024, after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. She confronted each diagnosis and each new challenge with an enormous strength that has been inspirational to all who knew and loved her.

A service was held March 16 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs, with burial following at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Pearl.

Besides spending time with her family and close friends (and watching Hallmark movies), she is most known for the incredibly delicious home-made meals that came from her kitchen. Cooking was one of many ways she showed her love to her family and friends. She knew everyone’s favorite dish and always made extra to send home with you or to share with others.

Phyllis was born on Dec. 6, 1959, to Hilmon and Helen Cooley in Waynesboro but spent most of her childhood and early adult years in Crystal Springs.

Phyllis shared her three children and six grandchildren with former spouse, Larry Neal, of Crystal Springs. She was a proud mom to daughters Dana Neal Terebessy (David), of Nashville, Tenn., and Amy Neal Stovall (James), of Brandon; son, Micheal Neal (Jamie), of Pearl; and a proud Meme to beloved grandchildren, Dylan Strong, Tucker Neal, Jayden Neal, Cadence Neal, Anna Claire McGuire, and Shelby Neal.

Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Sidney Cooley Sr. and Jackie Cooley Sr.; sisters, Lynda James, Ida Cooley, Audrie Wilson, and Wanda McManus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Harkins, and her parents, Hilmon and Helen.

Her family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Lana Jackson and her incredible ENT team at UMMC for their first-rate care and personal connection throughout her cancer journey.