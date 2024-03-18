William Ray

On March 10, 2024, William Rodney Ray, 91, passed quietly from this life at his home on Sylvarena Road, Hazlehurst.

Mr. Ray was a native of Copiah County but spent much of his adult life in Baton Rouge, LA. After the passing of his beloved wife, Nora, he returned to his hometown.

He enjoyed his occupation as a welder and fabricator. He opened his own welding shop in the Sylvarena community in the ‘70s but returned to Baton Rouge to work for several companies, including Exxon.

Mr. Ray is survived by one daughter, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jams Preston Ray, of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings; three daughters, Janice Ray, Connie Jones, and Nancy Ray; and his second wife, Nora Haley Ray.

As per Mr. Ray’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.