Local artists to display work in Hazlehurst for April Arts Month

Once again, it is time for artists in the Copiah County area to display their works in downtown Hazlehurst during the month of April.

The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual walking tour, which will include over 20 venues and 50 participating artists. Creative and beautiful works will be on display in windows of participating businesses and in the lobbies of Copiah and Trustmark banks. With the exception of the lobbies, the art can be viewed daily just by strolling along the streets of the downtown area of Hazlehurst. Displays will be featured in windows up and down Gallatin Street, Caldwell Drive, and Ragsdale Avenue.

In addition to the displays, artists are encouraged to enter the Rockin’ Railroad Festival Adult Art Contest. The show will be on display during the festival on April 20 and will be judged earlier that day. Entry must be original, and artist is not limited to a theme. Fee is $20 per art entry, and forms are available from the chamber.

Another popular event of the festival is the Student Art Contest voting for “Peoples’ Choice” awards in the various grade divisions. A panel of judges will select first, second, and third places in each grade division, and the public will select “Peoples’ Choice Awards” in each grade division on the day of the festival. The grade divisions are kindergarten through second grades, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades.

Artists or parents of students with questions regarding the art contests may contact Jacqui Patten at 601-955-3993 or the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce at 601-894-3752.