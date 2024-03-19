Easter at the Ag Museum event set for March 30

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board is hosting its annual Easter at the Ag Museum event at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30.

“I look forward to seeing the hundreds of families that will make their way out to the Ag Museum this year for this very special event,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “With egg hunts, crafts, rides, and more, this Easter event is the perfect outing for the entire family. I invite everyone from across the state to come enjoy a wonderful day at the annual Easter at the Ag Museum.”

Experience the family fun as children follow the tracks through the museum’s “Bunny Trail” to collect candy and toy-filled eggs in their baskets. Families will have the opportunity to dye and paint eggs; take a wagon, train, or carousel ride; have their faces painted; visit with Mississippi Miss Hospitality Abney Grace Pittman; and get their picture with the Easter Bunny throughout the day. The Mississippi Beef Council will also be serving complimentary hotdogs to visitors, while supplies last. Additional sponsors include Cal-Maine Foods. Admission is $8 per person for ages 2 and up and includes carousel, train, and wagon rides. Concessions such as pulled pork sandwiches and sausage dogs will also be available for purchase.

Still need to purchase food for Easter Sunday? For your family’s Easter celebration, enjoy the “Tasty Side of Agriculture” with smoked meats and holiday treats, including smoked hams and a variety of casseroles from the General Store at the Ag Museum.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. It is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about the museum, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687 or visit www.msagmuseum.org.