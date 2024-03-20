Children’s museum celebrates spring with Bunnies & Butterflies
Join the Mississippi Children’s Museum to welcome spring with Bunnies & Butterflies from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 30. The museum’s beautiful garden spaces will spring to life for this special weekend celebration.
Children are invited to dig into the warm soil as they learn about gardening, discover the science behind bubbles, and create their own unique spring costume accessory. The outdoor gardens will be newly planted and coming to life with native plants that attract butterflies, birds, and a variety of pollinating creatures. Families will also get the chance to pet real bunnies as spring is welcomed to the outdoor spaces.
Activities and programs include:
- Learn about pollination, native plants, and vegetables
- Bunny appearances
- Create butterfly masks and bracelets
- KEVA Planks, Rigamajig, and Imagination Playground
- Bristle Bots in WonderBox
- Fitness Scavenger Hunt in the Enchanted Land of Story
- Science of bubbles
- Spin art
- 3D pen creations
ll activities are included with $10 general admission or museum membership. For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.