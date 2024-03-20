Children’s museum celebrates spring with Bunnies & Butterflies

Join the Mississippi Children’s Museum to welcome spring with Bunnies & Butterflies from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 30. The museum’s beautiful garden spaces will spring to life for this special weekend celebration.

Children are invited to dig into the warm soil as they learn about gardening, discover the science behind bubbles, and create their own unique spring costume accessory. The outdoor gardens will be newly planted and coming to life with native plants that attract butterflies, birds, and a variety of pollinating creatures. Families will also get the chance to pet real bunnies as spring is welcomed to the outdoor spaces.

Activities and programs include:

Learn about pollination, native plants, and vegetables

Bunny appearances

Create butterfly masks and bracelets

KEVA Planks, Rigamajig, and Imagination Playground

Bristle Bots in WonderBox

Fitness Scavenger Hunt in the Enchanted Land of Story

Science of bubbles

Spin art

3D pen creations

ll activities are included with $10 general admission or museum membership. For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.