Carolyn Maxine McCardle, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed peacefully in Corsicana, Texas, on March 14, 2024.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family is handling arrangements.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to the late Annie and Clinton Forrest. Carolyn spent over 40 years caring for patients at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital, then retired and traveled with her husband.

She spent the next of many years enjoying her favorite music, which was Cajun and bluegrass, while making memories camping at Lake Lincoln State Park.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Alvin McCardle.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Angie Kaiser and husband Karl, Trish Rash and husband Kenny; stepson, Marcel McCardle, and wife Brenda; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandsons; sisters, Lanita Anderson and Margaret Forrest; and brother, Michael, and wife Diana Forrest.