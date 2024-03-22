Danny Ray Morgan, 68, of Wesson, passed from this life on March 19, 2024, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born on Dec. 18, 1955, in Hazlehurst to Clyde Houston “Bo” Morgan and Betty Louise McLendon Morgan. He was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church in Wesson. He was retired from Royal Maid Industries for the Blind in Hazlehurst. He loved his family, especially his four grandchildren. He also loved his “furbabies,” Miracle and Serenity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bo and Betty Morgan; sister, Kathy Munn; and nephew, Shane Munn.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Ellen Theresa Owens Morgan; son, Justin Morgan (Crystal); daughter, Amber Morgan; grandchildren, Chloe Morgan, Rylan Bo Morgan, Shane Morgan, and Lucas Morgan; brother, Ronnie Morgan (Sharon); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff at St. Dominic Hospital, Dr. Fred McDonnell, nurse Ouida Smith, and the staff at Copiah Medical Associates in Hazlehurst.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.