With heavy hearts and tearful eyes, we honor the life of a remarkable woman who has left an indelible mark on each of us. Daisy’s departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled, but her love and cherished memories will forever remain etched in our hearts. Daisy was not just a wife, mother, or a grandmother; she was a beacon of strength, resilience, and love. Her unwavering support and nurturing embrace provided solace to all who sought refuge under her protective wings. Through life’s turbulent storms, she steered our family boat with grace and fortitude, ensuring that we remained united and steadfast.

Elizabeth Mathew, or ‘Daisy’ as she is lovingly remembered as, was born to Joseph Mathew and Veronica Joseph on May 24, 1938, and hails from the esteemed Kaithakalam family of Kuttanadu in Alappuzha district in the state of Kerala, India. The family has a rich agrarian tradition which helped her to easily adapt to the familial responsibilities of another agrarian family of Chaluvelil in Eravuchira of Kottayam district in Kerala, India, to which her late husband Korah Mathew belonged. Her life partner had six siblings, four brothers, and two sisters. Daisy also had five siblings, three brothers, and two sisters (Mary Antony, Joseph Mathew, Joseph Chacko, Joseph Babu, Thankamma Antony, all deceased). Her culinary talents, infused with love, welcomed countless visitors to her home, where laughter and joy resonated in every corner.

At the age of 75, her journey led her to distant shores of Hazlehurst, where she found solace and companionship in the loving embrace of her children, Joseph Mathew, who is a biology teacher at Crystal Springs High School, and Adv. Jancy Mathew, who is a special educator at Hazlehurst Elementary School. Dr. Cherian K. George, Kanicheril House, Meenadom P.O, Kottayam, husband of Jancy. always stood as a pillar of support behind her in all her deeds and thoughts in support of Daisy.

Pinky Thomas, registered nurse at Select Special Hospital, the devoted wife of Joseph, cared for Daisy, ensuring her comfort and wellbeing even amidst her busy schedule. The warm company of her grandchildren, Irene Lisa Joseph, Mia Ren Joseph, Daina Rose Joseph, who are all students in Copiah School District, and her youngest grandchild, Nathan Matt Joseph, pre-K student at Hazlehurst Elementary School, brought vitality to her last days, filling them with joy and purpose.

Adv. Merciamma Mathew, of High Court of Kerala, Daisy’s eldest daughter, shared a bond with her that transcended distance and time. Theirs was a relationship rooted in trust and love, especially from the years Daisy spent with her daughter, Merciamma, at her matrimonial home with her husband, Adv. Thomas Abraham, High Court of Kerala, and their children. She was a source of comfort and strength for her grandchildren, Dr. Indu Mary Thomas, (consultant pediatrician), Adv. Thara Elizabeth Thomas (High Court of Kerala), and Vinay Thomas Abraham (M.B.B.S. student), instilling core values as a proud and devoted Catholic. Daisy played the remarkable role of grandmother to all seven of her grandchildren, molding their formative years wherever she may have been. As we reminisce about the days spent with Daisy in our homes, we are reminded of the immeasurable love and affection she showered upon us all.

We bid adieu to our beloved Daisy at 12:08 p.m., March 16, 2024. Her absence leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, but her memory will forever be evergreen and let us take solace in the knowledge that her legacy of love and kindness will live on in each of us. Though she may no longer be with us in body, her spirit will continue to guide and inspire us for generations to come.

More than a decade has passed since Daisy came to this beautiful country which embraced her with open arms and provided her sanctuary and shall continue to do so at her final resting place in Old Cemetery of St. John Catholic Church, Crystal Springs.

Rest in peace, our dear Daisy. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.