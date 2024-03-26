Copiah County unemployment rate increases in January

The unemployment rate in Copiah County increased in January, as compared to the previous month.

According to preliminary figures from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, there were 10,600 persons in the labor force in the county. Of these, 410 or 3.8% were unemployed, indicating that 10,200 were employed. This compares with the state unemployment rate of 3.4%. The county ranked 44th, tying with Attala, Benton, Bolivar, and Montgomery, among the state’s 82 counties.

The U.S. average for January was 4.1%.

During the month of December, there were 10,700 in the county’s labor force, of which 300 or 2.8% were unemployed, indicating that 10,400 were employed. This compares with the statewide unemployment rate of 2.6% for the same month.

During the month of January 2023, the unemployment rate in the county was 4.1%. The state unemployment rate for the same month was 3.5%.

Copiah County is a part of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, which also includes Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo counties. Preliminary figures show there were 276,300 in the workforce in the seven-county district during January, of which 8,260 were unemployed for an unemployment rate of 3%.

In December, there were 280,930 citizens in the workforce, with 6,370 or 2.3% unemployed.

The unemployment rate in the district in January 2023 was 3.1%.

Statistics are also provided for community college districts and in the Copiah-Lincoln district, preliminary figures show there were 54,620 in the workforce, with 2,300 or 4.2% unemployed during January.

In December, there were 54,970 citizens in the workforce, with 1,820 or 3.3% unemployed.

In January 2023, the unemployment rate in the district was 4.3%.