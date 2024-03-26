MDWFP announces crackdown on habitual violators of hunting laws

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is intensifying efforts to uphold hunting regulations and ensure the preservation of wildlife resources. In keeping with this commitment, MDWFP law enforcement will be taking strict actions against individuals found to be habitually violating hunting laws.

Pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 49-7-27 (2), MDWFP will implement the following measures:

Revocation of Privileges: The commission reserves the right to revoke hunting, trapping, or fishing privileges and licenses of individuals convicted of violating any provisions of the chapter or its regulations. Such revocations will be enforced for a period of one (1) year. Prior to the revocation becoming effective, individuals will receive a registered mail notice detailing the grounds for revocation and granting them the right to representation before the commission.

Forfeiture of Privileges for Repeat Offenders: Any person convicted for a second time within a twelve (12) consecutive month period for violating hunting laws related to game, fish, or nongame fish or animals will forfeit their privileges and licenses issued by the commission. Such individuals will be ineligible for any license issuance for a period of one (1) year from the date of forfeiture.

MDWFP emphasizes that these measures are essential for maintaining the integrity of hunting regulations and safeguarding the welfare of wildlife populations. The department urges all hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to adhere to established laws and regulations to ensure sustainable hunting practices and preserve Mississippi’s natural resources for future generations.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit the website www.mdwfp.com or call us 601-432-2400.