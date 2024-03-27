Micky Lynn Cole, 46, of Jackson, passed away March 24, 2024. A private graveside service will be held at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers are his brothers, Clayton, Dwayne, Anthony, and Darrell Cole.

Micky was born Oct. 19, 1977, in Hazlehurst to Curtis Cole and Mary Katherine Walker Cole Dees. Micky was a selfless person. He had a love for his momma like no other. Micky loved to build anything that required him to use power tools and his hands. He was the one to call if you needed help with any projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children, Emily Gatewood and Breanna Cole, both of Alabama; Payton Cole and Caden Cole, both of Mississippi; brothers, Ricky Traylor (Tammy), of Rocksprings, Wyo.; Dwayne Cole, of Crystal Springs; Clayton Cole, of Biloxi; Darrell Cole, of Richland; Anthony Cole (Jennifer), of Star; sisters, Sherry Knight (Bruce), of Richland; Shelia Strong (Marshall), of Edwards; Teresa Cade (Burt), of Collinsville; Samantha Caldwell (Robert) and Crystal Stewart (Robert), both of Crystal Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to 1041 Ford Lane, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.