Jimmy Dale Jackson, 70, passed away March 4, 2024. A service was held March 9 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel, with interment at St. Peter Rescue Mission Church of Christ of Holiness Faith.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie N. Barnes; daughter, Kamelsha Angelique Jackson; grandson, Ja’Kaydon Dare Jackson; and sisters, Gloria J. Jackson and Bonnie L. Jackson.